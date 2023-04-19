Palm Springs Power Alum Makes MLB Debut with San Diego Padres

As the San Diego Padres await the return of star player Fernando Tatis Jr. — they’re making some roster changes. Among them include one former Palm Springs Power Star. Catcher Brett Sullivan made his Major League Debut on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Sullivan has spent the eight seasons in the minors but back in 2013, he was sporting that Power Red. Congratulations to 2013 POWER Alum Brett Sullivan!! https://t.co/7m3GsO6mYE — Palm Springs Power (@PSPowerBaseball) April 19, 2023 Now this comes as Padres Catcher Luis Campusano is still dealing with a minor thumb injury. But it comes at an exciting time for Friar fans, as Tatis is set to suit up for San Diego on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks — the first time in more than 500 days.