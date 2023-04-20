Firebirds’ Tye Kartye Named AHL Rookie of the Year

The American Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year belongs to one Firebird whose been vital to the lineup leading up to the historic push. Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye won the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL Rookie of the Year on Thursday. Each year the award is given to the most outstanding rookie in the league. Kartye finished the regular season as the AHL’s top rookie scorer with 28 goals and 29 assists. But he started 2023 on a heater, notching 10 goals and assists in 20 games. In March, the 21-year-old was named AHL Rookie of the Month and continued to stack the high nods earning himself a spot on the AHL Rookie All-Star team. Kartye also finished the year as the Firebirds’ third leading scorer. New kid on the block. ⁠⁠Tye Kartye of the @Firebirds has won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for 2022-23. 📝: https://t.co/7EyZ4Awhpr pic.twitter.com/B9jiR8ttjq — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 20, 2023