Senior Suspected of Killing Wife in Couple’s San Jacinto Home

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A 70-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in their San Jacinto home was being held without bail Friday. Lorenzo Salciedo Liera Jr. was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Thursday on suspicion of murder. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, patrol deputies were sent to the suspect’s apartment in the 1700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, near Esplanade Avenue, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an assault. Ramirez said that on entering the property, they found 71-year-old Ruth Liera dead in the residence as a result of "multiple sharp force injuries." Her husband was outside the apartment and was detained without incident, the sergeant said. After he was questioned at length by Central Homicide Unit detectives, Lorenzo Liera was formally arrested and jailed. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed, and background information on the suspect was unavailable. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.