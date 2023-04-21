Victims of Violent Crime to be Remembered Next Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – For the first time in four years, candlelight vigils will be held next week in Riverside County to honor the memories of those whose lives were taken in acts of violence. The week of April 23-29 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, recognized in special ceremonies hosted by the county District Attorney’s Office. The agency last held vigils in April 2019, but canceled the ones planned in 2020 after the coronavirus public health lockdowns were declared. The 2021 and 2022 events were additionally tabled as precautionary measures due to ongoing uncertainties about exposure risks. Two public memorials — both beginning at 7 p.m. — are planned, the first of which will be held on Tuesday in the amphitheater of the Palm Desert Civic Center, 43-900 San Pablo Ave. Mimi Pena, a Coachella Valley mom, will be the keynote speaker, detailing the killing of her 2-year-old daughter. "Mimi will be talking about the challenges she encountered and overcame throughout the process of seeking justice," according to a D.A.’s office statement. "Mimi will share her advice for learning and finding support." The second and final vigil will be held on Wednesday, beginning with a brief ceremony outside the Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St., from which attendees will walk and gather at the Victims’ Memorial Courtyard, adjacent to the D.A.’s headquarters at 3960 Orange St. During the vigil, Julia and Lino Asencio will impart how they lost their two sons, Elijah and Jeremiah, in a drive-by attack in Moreno Valley. "Julia will share how she and Lino have navigated the challenges of the juvenile justice system and the relationships lost and gained following the death of their children," the D.A.’s office stated. Names recently added to the Victims Memorial Wall will also be unveiled. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and members of his staff will attend both gatherings, which will be livestreamed via Facebook.com/RivCoDA. Further information regarding the services can be found at http://rivcoda.org/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.