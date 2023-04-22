City Of Coachella Honors Becky G With Key To The City

It’s also been a busy day in the City of Coachella, where officials honored yet another Coachella Fest performing artist. Last year it was a regional Mexican band, Grupo Firme, but this year it was Southern California native, Becky G. Aside from performing at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, multi-platinum, award-winning, singer and actress Becky G was honored with a key to the city. "For me to really focus-in locally before thinking globally it’s very easy to think wow, this is this massive pop-star, you have this global outreach and sometimes it just starts with being a good person." Becky G says. The Inglewood native performed Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and says she felt more than honored to receive the key to the City of Coachella. "It’s an honor for sure, I would say every opportunity is different, and they all carry a lot of weight for sure, and I’m just one little person." Becky G says. She says this honor stands for so much more. "This is what my heart always wanted was to represent and help connect with my community for us to see ourselves in authentic ways in ways that really represented our heart, our passion, our work." Although it was the city council who awarded her with the key to the city, it is safe to say the people of Coachella are more than happy to see one of their favorite artists. "I think she’s like a great person. I feel like she’s a good influence, like our generation and like the Hispanic community too." says one fan. Others just enjoyed watching her socialize within their community. "She sounded like someone that you could just come up to and talk to, socialize with… I liked her vibe." says another fan. Becky G’s award will now be placed inside of Coachella’s City Hall, for the city, to continue to honor for years to come.