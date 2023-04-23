Coachella Fest Attendees Leave Early In Hope To Fight Off Traffic

Many consider Day 3 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival to be the most exciting day, but some of the people I talked to felt otherwise. "It was really great, it was just a great environment, just great vibes all around everybody is really nice." says one attendee. Even in 94 degree weather, the heat couldn’t stop these festival go-ers from having a good time. Many come in and attend the festival from across the world. "I’m from Perth, Australia. I’m from New Zealand." says two different attendees from different parties. Taking long haul flights coming, and even facing some traffic coming from two hours North. "To experience it is a whole different level like it’s a whole different thing. I think we were stuck in 4 hour traffic coming from LA to get to Palm Springs so yeah." Many I talked to coming from across the state said driving into the Coachella fields came with ease, but it’s leaving that’s causing them to worry. "We heard a lot of stories of people who live nearby, an hour away and they say like it took them like three hours to just go home… so we live a little farther so it makes sense to go earlier before the whole crowd." says one festival attendee. Some even sacrifice hours of the festival to head home early. "Yeah, we might leave early. We were really hoping to see Frank Ocean, but with everything that happened, he’s leaving early. So we actually might leave, we might just take advantage of that." says another festival attendee. Others completely skipping out on the day, all to avoid tomorrow’s traffic. "I came for Coachella and I’m leaving today due to the fact that there’s gonna be a whole bunch of traffic going back." says a festival attendee skipping Day 3 to beat traffic. Even when asked if he was upset about missing the performances, one attendee says it’s worth beating traffic. "Actually, yeah, I do mind but I don’t like traffic. Yeah, so that’s why I’m alright." Those festival attendees that did opt camp are under strict checkout Monday morning by 10 a.m., so if you’re driving tomorrow morning, be mindful of the possible traffic.