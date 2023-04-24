City Officials Encourage Restaurant Owners In Indio To Apply For $5,000 Grants

INDIO (CNS) – City officials Monday encouraged restaurant owners in Indio to apply for a $5,000 grant to help with business expenses. The deadline to apply for this season’s grant cycle is May 7. More information and the applications can be found at restaurantscare.org/resilience. "By investing in their businesses, restaurant owners can enhance their operations and provide an even better experience for our community," said Indio’s Economic Development Director Carl Morgan. "This will encourage more people to dine and shop locally, supporting our local economy and keeping dollars within our community." The grants are funded by SoCalGas’ donation of $1 million to the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurant Care Resilience Fund, according to a statement from the city. The funding can be sued to address unforeseen hardships and for kitchen equipment, technical upgrades, employee training and bonuses. Independent restaurants with no more than five locations making less than $3 million in revenue a year can apply for the funds, city officials said. California restaurant owners who have applied and received the grant before are encouraged to re-apply, but first-time applicants will receive priority. "This is a great opportunity for Indio restaurants to secure financial help with improvements to their facilities or staff and contribute to the success of their business," Morgan said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.