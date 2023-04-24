DSUSD Employee Named Finalist in “Custodians Are Key” National Competition

In this day and age, we often overlook the vital roles played by the people who keep our spaces clean and safe. However, the Custodians Are Key program, initiated by Tennant Company, is aiming to change this narrative by recognizing and rewarding the unsung heroes in our schools and communities – the custodians. This year, Daniel Arredondo made it to the fourth and final round of the program’s finalists. The program received nearly 1,400 nominations from across the U.S. and Canada by inviting all school administrators, teachers, and parents to nominate their custodians. At Amistad High School in Indio, Arredondo was nominated for his selfless contributions to the students and campus. A committee of judges from Tennant selects the finalists based on the quality of the nomination and the impact the custodian makes on their school. All finalists receive a $500 Visa gift card, and in May 2023, a grand prize winner is selected from the pool of 12 finalists. The winner receives $5,000, while their school receives $10,000. The Custodians Are Key program is a celebration of the unsung heroes who keep our schools and communities clean and safe. It recognizes custodians’ vital role in creating a healthy and conducive learning environment for our children. We congratulate Daniel Arredondo for making it to the final round of this year’s program and all other custodians who were nominated for the award. His tireless efforts do not go unnoticed, and we appreciate them for their commitment to creating a great space for our children to learn and grow.