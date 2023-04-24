Fire Breaks Out in Coachella Residence, 3 Adults Displaced

COACHELLA (CNS) – Three adults were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in their Coachella residence, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews responded around 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 84000 block of Calle Cathron to a report of a residential structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was contained by 1:32 p.m., fire officials said. The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to help the displaced adults. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.