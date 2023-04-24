Firefighters Douse Garage Fire in Indio Home

INDIO (CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a well-involved garage fire that broke out in an Indio residence Sunday. The fire was reported at around 10:10 a.m. in the 44000 block of Alexandria Vale, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the fire by 10:37 a.m., and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.