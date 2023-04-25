Authorities ID Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck on I-10

INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a semi-truck on a freeway in Indio last night. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year- old Blanca Quevedo of Thermal. Fire crews responded to Eastbound Interstate 10 near Jackson Street in Indio shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department The pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and died at the scene, fire officials said. Officers from Indio’s California Highway Patrol office were investigating the death. According to the coroner’s office, Quevedo was injured at 10:04 p.m. and succumbed to her injuries at 10:15 p.m. Monday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.