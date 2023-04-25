UPDATED: Charges Expected Against San Jacinto Senior Accused of Killing Wife

BANNING (CNS) – A 70-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in their San Jacinto apartment was charged Tuesday with murder. Lorenzo Salciedo Liera Jr. was arrested Thursday in the slaying of 71- year-old Ruth Liera. Along with murder, Lorenzo Liera is charged with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, patrol deputies were sent to Liera’s apartment in the 1700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, near Esplanade Avenue, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an assault. Ramirez said that on entering the residence, they found Ruth Liera dead as a result of "multiple sharp force injuries." Her husband was outside the apartment and was detained without incident, the sergeant said. After he was questioned at length by Central Homicide Unit detectives, Liera was formally arrested and jailed Thursday night. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed. The defendant has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.