Felon Who Stabbed Two During New Year’s Day Attack Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A felon who stabbed two men during an unprovoked attack on New Year’s Day 2021 in Lake Elsinore was sentenced Monday to 25 years in state prison. Andrew Ernest Avila, 31, of Lake Elsinore, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of assault resulting in great bodily injury and one count of attempted murder. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped five related felony charges. During a sentencing hearing at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Superior Court Judge John Monterosso certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense. The attack happened at Lakeshore Drive and Spring Street on the afternoon of Jan. 1, 2021. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Reese, the defendant confronted the victims, whose names were not released, for unspecified reasons, pulling a knife and inflicting multiple puncture wounds on both men. Witnesses called 911 as Avila fled the scene, according to the sergeant. He said the victims were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where they were treated for life-threatening injuries from which they ultimately recovered. Patrol deputies were unable to immediately locate the assailant. However, within a few days, detectives obtained leads indicating where he might be, culminating in Avila’s Jan. 7, 2021, arrest on North Main Street in Lake Elsinore. Court records show that the defendant had prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.