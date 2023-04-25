Man Stabbed During Confrontation on MoVal Street

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 37-year-old man was stabbed during a confrontation on a Moreno Valley street, and the assailant was at large Tuesday. The attack happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, in a business district, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. David Barr said patrol deputies were sent to the location to investigate reports of an assault and discovered the victim, whose name was not released, with a single stab wound. The man was taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center, where he was treated for what Barr described as a non-life-threatening injury. No suspects were immediately identified, and a possible motive was not provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.