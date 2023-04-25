UPDATED: Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Car in Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with a sedan in Beaumont, authorities said Tuesday. Christopher Anderson of San Jacinto was fatally injured about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Fourth Street, near Nicholas Road, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police said Anderson was traveling at an unknown speed when his bike and the car impacted, though the specific circumstances were still under investigation. Witnesses called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location a short time later, pronouncing the victim dead at the scene. According to the police department, a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver, whose name was not released, was not hurt. The motorist was questioned at the scene but not arrested. Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-769-8500. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.