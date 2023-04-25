Local & Community
Our Desert Past – The Golden Age of Hollywood
There’s a part of our desert where the number of stars, speaking of stars just like we were, the number walking down the street is comparable to those shining in the night sky. Steve Sumrall uncovers Palm Springs, Hollywood connection. In this edition of Our Desert Past, it is undeniable that the city of Palm Springs has ties to the golden Age of Hollywood at the city’s recent 85th anniversary celebration.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 25, 2023
