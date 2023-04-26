80 Positions to Fill at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Job Fair

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will be hosting a job fair to fill 80 positions in May. Job seekers are invited to meet with managers Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Special Events Center. Interviews will be on-site and the possibility of job offers on the spot for a wide range of roles as well. Career opportunities are available in departments such as Player Development, Marketing, Restaurant, Engineering, Public Safety, and Hospitality. "All of our team members here at Fantasy Springs are highly valued and respected, and we are dedicated to fostering fulfilling and stable careers," said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang. "You’ve tried the rest, now try the best!" Applicants can view all of the available job opportunities at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/. Job incentives at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino include tuition reimbursement, a health benefits package, 401 (k) retirement programs, entertainment and restaurant Discounts throughout the property, free meals for team members, Gas Card Raffles , and more. For more information, visit https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com