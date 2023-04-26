Cal RTA Desert Roadrunner Division Donates $10k in Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

The California Retired Teachers Association Desert Roadrunner division held a scholarship awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Heritage Palm CC in Indio. The ceremony and luncheon celebrated 10 outstanding seniors from across the Eastern Riverside County, 7 who were present in person. Each student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship during the ceremony that can be allocated to where they see fit to continue their education. These scholarships are funded by donations from local California Retired Teachers Association members who believe in the importance of investing in the education of future generations. The California Retired Teachers Association Desert Roadrunner division is dedicated to supporting outstanding high school seniors with a family member that works or has worked in education.