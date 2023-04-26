Cathedral City Upgrades 4 Local Parks in Spring 2023

Cathedral City is continuing its efforts to improve the community by upgrading 4 area parks. In January, the city council unanimously approved upgrading the community spaces that include Century Park, Panorama Park, Ocotillo Park, and Dennis Keat Soccer Park. The parks will have new pieces of fitness equipment, basketball and pickleball courts, a shade structure over the play equipment, Overall the upgrades at we cost around $780,000 altogether, according to Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez. With these improvements, Cathedral City aims to improve the physical and psychological health of its residents and visitors, strengthen communities, and create more attractive places to live, work and play. The project to install shade structures over the play equipment at Century and Panorama Park is set to begin on April 24, 2023.