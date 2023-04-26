Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline for applications for the 2023 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program closes next Friday, May 5th. The program aims to offer opportunities for candidates from underrepresented communities to become Southern California Edison lineworkers. The scholarship program awards up to $25,000 per recipient, and is funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47. According to Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission & Distribution, "Lineworkers play a vital role in safely providing reliable and affordable electric service to our customers, especially as we transition to a clean energy future that will include greater electrification." Rivard also highlighted the value of having a workforce that reflects the communities that they serve. The program’s focus is to attract applicants who self-identify as Black, Asian Pacific Islander, Native American, or female. Launched in 2021, the Lineworker Scholarship covers tuition, tools, and support services such as housing, transportation, and childcare necessary to complete required training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and obtain a Class A driver’s license. Graduates will be eligible for a ground-person entry-level position at SCE after completing the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtaining a Class A driver’s license, and meeting SCE’s pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000-square-mile service area, and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions. The application deadline is May 5 at 1 p.m. PT /3 p.m. CT. Those interested in applying and obtaining additional eligibility information can visit the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program website by clicking here.