John Stamos tried to get Olsen twins fired from ‘Full House’

(CNN) — John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are like family now, but that wasn't always the case. During a recent episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, Stamos talked to Josh Peck and Ben Soffer about his early efforts to get the twin sisters recast on "Full House." The Olsens shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the "Full House" family, and Stamos starred as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis. He said that while filming the show's pilot, he and costar Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, were doing a scene with one of the twins in which they were changing her diaper. "We're carrying the baby downstairs and I think I was holding her on the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet," Stamos recalled. "We take her in the kitchen and we hose her down and we put a fan on her we wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I." Stamos suggested that the then 11-month-old twins be replaced. "I couldn't deal with it," he said. I said, 'This is not gonna work.' And so they got rid of them." Fortunately for the Olsens, Stamos said the replacement young actors weren't up to par and the twins were brought back on the show that launched their careers.