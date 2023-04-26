Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Banning

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday near Banning and centered in Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered 6 miles southeast of Oak Glen and 7.3 miles northeast of Banning. It was about 12 miles deep. The quake was 10.1 miles northeast of Beaumont and 11.3 miles east of Yucaipa. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.