Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul featured in new ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 teaser trailer

(CNN) — After a three year break, Netflix and Charlie Brooker’s satirical horror-laden anthology series "Black Mirror" is officially returning to haunt you this June. On Wednesday, the streamer released the first chill-bump inducing teaser trailer that shows a range of stories beginning to unfold, with a cast that includes Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Rory Culkin, among others. The announcement teases Season 6 "is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet" for the series. Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, Brooker elaborated the season’s concept, saying that even though he always felt "Black Mirror" should feature stories "entirely distinct from one another" and that it should be a series "that can’t easily be defined," he chose to make some creative decisions for the upcoming episodes that are different than what we’ve seen. "Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker said. "The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before." The series has won three Emmy awards and first premiered on Channel 4 in the UK in 2011. "Black Mirror" returns this June on Netflix. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.