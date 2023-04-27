1 of 11 People Arrested in Sheriff Department Operation Remains Behind Bars

COACHELLA (CNS) – One of 11 people who were arrested during a "Quality of Life" operation — an effort to conduct proactive patrol of high criminal activity areas in Coachella — remained behind bars Thursday. The Coachella Community Action Team, Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, and Riverside County Post Release Accountability and Compliance Team conducted the operation in Coachella starting around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Tom Anderson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "The mission was to conduct a proactive patrol of high criminal activity areas and apprehend subjects with active warrants or who were determined to have committed a criminal offense," Anderson said in a statement. "This was a zero-tolerance event." At the end of the operation, 10 men and one woman were arrested for offenses including two violations of felony probation, 22 misdemeanor warrants, three infraction citations, and for possession of methamphetamine, mushrooms or drug paraphernalia, according to Anderson. By Thursday, only 33-year-old Indio resident Joseph Martin Razon remained behind bars at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on a $50,000 bail bond, according to inmate records. All 11 suspects were booked into the same facility. On Tuesday, Coachella residents Arturo Aspuro Reyes, 34, Jose Navarez, 49, Julio Cesar Ramirez, 39, and 45-year-old Jennifer Ann Evans posted varying bail bonds and were released from the facility, according to inmate records. San Bernardino resident Ricardo Lucero, 44, and Winsor resident Gary Lee Cozad, 35, also posted bail and were released the same day. The following day on Wednesday, Coachella residents Ramiro Ramirez, 42, Rufino Cruz Herrera, 44, Evan James Vass, 30, and 56-year-old Mark Daniel Terrades were also released on varying bail bonds. Anyone with information on criminal activity in Coachella was asked to call the Coachella Community Action Team at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.