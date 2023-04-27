Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Seventh Time in Nine Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday for the seventh time in nine days, decreasing a half-cent to $4.832. The average price has dropped 3.3 cents over the past nine days, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped five consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Monday and was unchanged Tuesday, then resumed decreasing Wednesday. The average price is 2.4 cents less than one week ago and 87.3 cents lower than one year ago but 5.5 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.541 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped for the seventh consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents, decreasing 1 cent to $3.636. It has dropped 5 cents over the past seven days, including 1 cent Wednesday, and is 49.8 cents lower than one year ago but 19.7 cents more than one month ago. The national average price has dropped $1.38 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.