Deputies Fatally Shoot Felon in Perris After a Pursuit

PERRIS (CNS) – A suspect and wanted felon was shot and killed by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies after shooting at deputies following a pursuit in an unincorporated area near Perris, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Special Enforcement Bureau were serving a warrant on the suspect at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday near Meadowbrook Avenue between Peach Street and Highway 74 and after they saw someone who matched the suspect’s description leaving the residence in a vehicle they attempted to stop the suspect, said Sgt. Deirdre Vickers. The suspect drove away before the deputies were able to make contact and a chase began. The suspect lost control of the vehicle near Meadowbrook Avenue and Peach Street, abandoned the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies, who returned fire, Vickers said. Deputies attempted to give medical aid to the suspect until Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived but the suspect died at the scene. No deputies were injured. Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Daniel Moody at 951-955- 2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.