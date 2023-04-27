MoVal Woman Suspected in Theft Series Throughout Inland Region

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 38-year-old woman suspected of conspiring in a retail theft ring that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in losses to businesses in the Riverside metropolitan area was out of custody Thursday. Veronica Damian Estrada of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Estrada posted a $10,000 bond and was released within a few hours. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez, the ring was first identified during an investigation into thefts last year at an Eastvale store targeted by 31-year-old Gardenia Herrera of Perris. After the monthslong investigation, deputies gathered sufficient evidence to arrest Herrera, who stole more than $1,000 in merchandise, Mendez said. He added that she was charged and convicted of grand theft and is now serving a four-year jail term. "Deputies continued this investigation, working with local agencies and retail loss prevention (personnel)," the sergeant said. "Several suspects linked to organized retail thefts throughout the Inland Empire were identified, including Estrada." A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in the area of Elder Avenue and Perris Boulevard, where "thousands of stolen retail items (valued) at $40,000" were seized, according to Mendez. She was taken into custody without incident. Anyone with information about the theft ring was asked to contact the sheriff’s Jurupa Valley station at 951-955-2600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.