Blaze Damages Abandoned Restaurant near Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Friday in an abandoned restaurant across from the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley was quickly knocked down, with no reports of injuries. The blaze was reported about 11:25 a.m. at Clay Street and Van Buren Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered smoke rising from the rear of the unoccupied facility. Multiple people were milling around near the property, prompting firefighters to request assistance from sheriff’s deputies in keeping them at a safe distance, according to officials at the scene. The northbound side of Van Buren was also temporarily closed at the location for public safety. The flames were contained to one room within the shuttered restaurant at 11:48 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.