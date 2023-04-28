UPDATED: Luke Bryan to Headline First Night of Stagecoach Country Music Festival

INDIO (CNS) – The country music festival Stagecoach got underway Friday and will feature a headlining performance from Luke Bryan Friday evening, as Kance Brown and Chris Stapleton prepare to headline Saturday and Sunday. The weekend of performances at the country music festival began shortly after noon Friday with performances from Mackenzie Carpenter, Bella White, DJ Rick and Destinie Lynn across the venue’s four stages — Mane Stage, Palomino Stage, Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage and Horseshoe Stage. Luke Bryan will take over the Mane Stage at 9:50 p.m. following performances from Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Elle King, Breland, Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Jackson Dean, Seaforth, Drake Milligan and Tiera Kennedy. Artists set to perform at other stages include Melissa Etheridge, Franklin Jonas, Caleb Caudle, and The Last Bandoleros among others, festival officials said. Additional live performances will also be at the venue’s Bud Light Backyard, featuring music from Nate Smith, Seaforth and Tiera Kennedy. Kane Brown will take the stage Saturday following performances from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Niko Moon, Morgan Wade and others. The festival will be closed out Sunday by Chris Stapleton, following Brooks and Dunn, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman and others. The venue will also offer a 1 Million Strong Wellness Retreat tent to unite people and to de-stigmatize addiction recovery through community, according to festival organizers. The tent will be a space for people to meet up with other sober attendees and allies to relax, recharge and indulge in non- alcoholic drinks. There will be three Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse cooking demos Friday afternoon with Adam Perry Lang and Pat Martin, John Pardi and ZZ Top. More cooking demos will be conducted by Chris Conger and Rashad Jones, Niko Moon and Old Dominion on Saturday. Brandon Shepard and Operation BBQ, Lainey Wilson and Taylor Sheridan, and Bailey Zimmerman will take over the smokehouse Sunday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.