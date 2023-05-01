Coachella Valley Repertory Summer Cabaret Begins With Melissa Errico

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Coachella Valley Repertory’s Summer Cabaret Series starts Thursday with a performance from Broadway actress Melissa Errico. The series will get underway at 7 p.m. May 4 and continue each consecutive Thursday through Aug. 24 at the performing arts theater, 68510 East Palm Canyon Drive. The first featured performer, Errico, is an American actress, singer, recording artist and writer best known for her Broadway musical roles as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady" and the title role in "One Touch of Venus." She’s also appeared in television and film roles. She’s widely recognized as an expert interpreter of Stephen Sondheim’s work. "Melissa Errico performs her very personal one-woman tribute to the late (Stephen Sondheim), great genius of American musical theatre," repertory officials said. "She will sing all of the Sondheim standards, interspersed with stories and insights from her decades-long relationship with him." Her performance will be followed throughout the summer by Allan H. Green, Steve Ross, Teri Ralston and Alix Korey, Glenn Rosenblum, Christiane Noll, Flamenco Company Miguel Bernal, Maximo Marcuso, Christia Mantzke, Lisa Vroman, Mark Evans and Molly Coyne, Trevor Lindley Craft and Eileen Doan. "Each performer is a captivating storyteller, using music, personal experiences, and passions to take audiences on memorable journeys," theatre officials said in a statement. Tickets for Errico’s performance are available at cvrep.org for $38.50. All other performances are available for $45. Theatre officials encourage patrons who request accessibility assistance to contact the box office at least 24 hours before the show. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.