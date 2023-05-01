End of Festival Season Causes Traffic Leaving The Valley

The traffic leaving Weekend 3 of festival season started bright and early this morning, with RV’S and cars swarming the interstate to head home. "Yeah, so our time to get home is three hours and ten minutes, we’re going back to Palmdale." says Stitch, a Stagecoach attendee. Festival go-ers were up early this morning, filling up their tanks and preparing to head back home. "Four hours and twenty minutes to get to Phoenix, which usually it’s about three and a half so probably about alright with the traffic." says Bob, another attendee from Phoenix, Arizona. With many of them expecting to sit in heavy traffic as they leave festival grounds. "But it was expected and so, we’re kind of relieved that it wasn’t worse. It’s about a three and a half hour drive going back, so that’s about an hour more than if there were no traffic… we just went with the flow." says a festival attendee heading back to Manhattan Beach. Those that have experienced this before know the in’s and out’s of the chaos coming after these enormous events. "There’s like a bulge of people from like eleven to three. Usually after Coachella, it’s not going to be as bad, Stagecoach has fewer attendees. You know, and it’s more like I said, people are traveling from different parts." says a festival worker. With many of the Stagecoach Attendees camping in RV’s this past weekend, traffic is a bit different compared to the past two weekends. "I’d be curious to see where all the RV’s are going, but they’re not all going West back to LA, you know, it’s kind of a different demographic." Again, this is the end of the major festival season here in the valley, so local drivers should start to feel some relief on the roads from here on out.