Police: Woman Dies In Possible DUI Crash On Menifee Road

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when she lost control of her car and crashed on a Menifee road while possibly driving the influence, authorities said Monday. Gabriela Almazan of Menifee was fatally injured about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on McCall Boulevard, just east of Sherman Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Almazan was at the wheel of her Nissan Versa going westbound on McCall at an undetermined speed when she struck the curb, causing the sedan to become airborne and overturn on the four-lane corridor. No other vehicles were involved. Witnesses called 911, and Menifee police and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location within minutes. The victim was taken to Menifee Global Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later. "Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision," Bloch said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Unit at 951-723-1690. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.