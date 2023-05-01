Riverside County’s COVID Metrics Mostly Declining

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County hospitals is 58, up from 53 one weekend ago but the same as two weekends ago, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, nine were being treated in intensive care, the same total as last weekend. Meanwhile, the statewide total of COVID-positive patients has dropped below 1,300 for the first time since May of 2022, falling to 1,286. Some of the hospitalized patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test. The county recorded another 330 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths associated with the virus last week, bringing its cumulative totals to 739,609 cases and 6,885 fatalities, according to the Riverside University Health System. That was down from 423 cases and three deaths reported the previous week. A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said. The county’s test positivity rate was 4.2%, down from 4.6% the previous week and 5.3% the week before that. The RUHS provides updated COVID data for Riverside County every Thursday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.