SoCal Weather Briefing Monday May 1, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! An upper-low will kick-up winds and lower temps as it moves across SoCal. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and area mountains between late this morning into early Tuesday morning. On-shore winds will still be a bit of an issue late-Tuesday. Light showers are possible West of the Valley for Wednesday and Thursday. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings