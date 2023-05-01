Sunnylands Center and Gardens to Resume Free Semiannual Friday Movie Nights

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Sunnylands Center and Gardens will resume its semiannual series of free outdoor movie nights Friday, with three culinary- themed movies scheduled for May. The series will begin at 8 p.m. Friday with a viewing of "Big Night," a film about two brothers attempting to save their Italian restaurant through an evening of incredible food, according to a statement from Sunnylands. The series will continue for two consecutive Fridays with "The Hundred-Foot Journey" on May 12 and "East Side Sushi" on May 19, Sunnylands officials said. Each film will begin at 8 p.m., an hour after the gates open at the venue. Though no food or seating is provided, Sunnylands officials encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and small picnics. Large coolers, alcohol, smoking, and pets will not be allowed. The culinary-themed films were selected in celebration of the venue’s 2022-2023 exhibition, "A Place at the Table: Dining at Sunnylands," which features five signature tableware patterns to celebrate the history of Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s gatherings. The exhibition features five signature tableware patterns: Flora Danica, Cheviot Green, Derby Panel Green, Green Bordered Queen Victoria, and Rothschild Birds. "The evidence of the Annenbergs’ passion for entertaining and connecting with others is abundant in the photographs and tableware collections stored in the Sunnylands archives," Sunnylands officials said in a statement. The exhibition will be on view until the Sunnylands Center and Gardens closes for the summer on June 4. It will reopen for a new season Sept. 13. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.