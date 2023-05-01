Two People Taken to Hospitals from Corona Crash with Reported Racing and Rage

CORONA (CNS) – Drivers of a pickup and a sedan may have been racing before colliding on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona and they reportedly got into a fight after the crash that tied up traffic over one hour, authorities said Monday. The crash between a gray Ram pickup and a silver Toyota sedan was reported at 10:14 p.m. Sunday on the westbound Riverside Freeway west of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online log. Witnesses told the CHP the pickup was overturned, that the two vehicles were racing before the crash and that two people were in a physical altercation inside a construction area in the center divider. There were reports of shots fired on the road and the CHP shut down all lanes of the westbound Riverside Freeway at 11:46 p.m. so that officers could search for evidence of a shooting. One person was taken to Corona Regional Medical Center and one was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, the CHP said. Video from the scene showed the pickup with major front-end damage and the sedan with extensive rear-end damage. It showed several officers walking on the freeway searching for evidence. The road was reopened at about 1 a.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.