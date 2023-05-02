Local Resident Finds final spot to keep U.S. Open hope alive

The first of four U.S. Open local qualifiers here in the Valley got under way this week, giving golfers the chance to make their dreams come true of competing on the major stage. There were 84 players in Monday’s field but only four golfers could advance to final qualifying. The last spot came down to a four-way playoff. With a birdie on the opening playoff hole, La Quinta resident Chris Evans secured that spot and keep the dream of playing at the 123rd U.S. Open alive. "I love doing this. You know 18 holes, you got to come out firing, no matter what — or else you’re out," said Evans. Evans is not only a golfer with his eyes set for great heights but also a full-time dad, husband, and even has a full-time job. But he says the game of golf has great lessons that relates to his personal life every day. "I’m hoping that the better I get at golf, the better husband and father I am and then vice versa. Right? You know, I’m just trying to find where the balance is. And you know, practice time was way less and all that. But that’s pretty much about it just trying to become more patient understanding more compassionate and in both areas." The 35-year-old family man now advances to final qualifying, which takes place at 10 sites throughout the U.S. on May 22nd and June 5th. This year NBC Palm Springs will be at the 123rd U.S. Open when it tees off over at The iconic Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.