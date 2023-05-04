CVWD Puts Emphasis On Water Safety Month

The cool weather we’re feeling won’t last forever and with summer quickly approaching, so does the desire to jump into pools, lakes, or even the Whitewater River Channel. With that comes a word of caution from experts. The Coachella Valley Water District reminds residents and visitors to avoid the Whitewater River Channel, especially this year when the mountains received lots of rain and the channel is experiencing extremely dangerous water flow. The month of May is Water Safety Month and naturally as the temperatures continue to rise, many take advantage of the summer months and head to the pool. That’s not for everyone, some opt for the Whitewater River. "We ask that everyone avoid the Whitewater River Channel, because it’s actually a facility, and it’s dangerous to be there and it is illegal to trespass as well." says Lorraine Garcia, the Communication Specialist for the Coachella Valley Water District. The body of water flowing under the 1-10 just past the 62 is the Whitewater River Channel, and it’s what the Coachella Valley Water District uses to deliver water to their groundwater replenishment facility. "So the water comes from the Colorado River aqueduct and is delivered through the Whitewater channel, so that’s that Whitewater River, and so it goes to our groundwater replenishment facility and it is moving at a very fast rate." Garcia says. The current water flow of the river channel is about 525 cubic feet per second, which is equivalent to 525 basketballs moving past a given point every second, which puts anyone who steps in or near the river at great danger. "We ask that everyone avoid the area because it’s dangerous for anyone to be near the river when water is flowing that fast. We have security posted there and we work with the sheriff’s department." Do not head to the Whitewater River Channel because anyone near the area is considered to be trespassing. Overall CVWD has one main message. "The water is moving so fast that it could knock people off of their feet, if they were to get into the river, and, you know, there’s rocks and there’s so many things that you know, even like someone’s foot could get caught on… or you know, it’s just, it’s dangerous, and so we want to make sure that people stay safe and avoid the area." Garcia says. For those curious, aside from the river channel, there is a Whitewater Preserve which is an open campground for guests and visitors to enjoy the wildlife.