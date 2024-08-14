Manny the Movie Guy
Sima Aunty Talks “Indian Matchmaking” Season 3 and Past Contestants
Sima Aunty aka Sima Taparia returns for season 3 of Netflix’s popular TV series "Indian Matchmaking." She is, of course, our Indian matchmaker and she spends some time with me to talk about this season, the show’s popularity, and if she is still in talks with past contestants. "Indian Matchmaking" Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
