Hemet registered sex offender behind bars for attempted sex trafficking of young girl

A Hemet registered sex offender was behind bars Friday for an alleged sex trafficking attempt of a young girl. Isaac Bragg, 43, was arrested on April 25 near the 22000 Block of Soboba Road in San Jacinto. He is a registered sex offender and was on federal probation for sex trafficking of a minor. His arrest was in connection to an incident, which happened five days prior, where he allegedly used his vehicle to block the intersection in a residential area of Winchester, to talk and question a young girl riding her bike. "The male asked the juvenile several inappropriate personal questions which made the juvenile extremely uncomfortable," said Sergeant Josh Hephne of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "The juvenile was eventually able to ride away on her bike and fled to a nearby shopping center where she called her parents for help." Based on the girl’s description of the suspect and his vehicle and video surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify Bragg as the suspect and found his possible location. "Deputies conducted a search of Bragg’s vehicle and residence, which resulted in locating items of evidentiary value to support his actions of sex trafficking," Hephne added. Bragg was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for annoying / molesting a juvenile, along with the additional felony charges of false imprisonment, human sex trafficking of a minor, and annoying / molesting a child with prior convictions. He is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail. Federal authorities have also been notified and are working with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office reference his probation violation.