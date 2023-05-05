Number of homeless people in the Coachella Valley increased in 2023, county report says

The number of homeless people in the Coachella Valley increased in 2023, according to Riverside County’s homeless point-in-time data. The report showed a 3% increase in the number of homeless people in the Coachella Valley, 982 individuals, up from 2022’s 949. Homeless Point-in-time Count Summary, Riverside County 2023 The homeless count also showed that Palm Springs had the highest number of unsheltered people with 239–an 8% increase from last year. The biggest jump in the valley was in Desert Hot Springs, which had more than double the amount of homeless people this year. The report said 107 unsheltered individuals were counted in the city, a huge increase from last year’s 48. County-wide, the report showed 3,725 people experiencing homelessness–a 23% jump from last year. The homeless point-in-time count was conducted by county officials and volunteers at the end of January. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors will discuss the results of the count during their meeting on Tuesday. –with reports from the Desert Sun