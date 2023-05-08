Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Monday at $4.78, ending a streak of 11 decreases in 12 days. The average price has dropped 6.1 cents over the past 13 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.2 cents less than one week ago, 4.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.015 less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.593 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped for the 18th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.537. It has dropped 14.9 cents over the past 18 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 7.3 cents less than one week ago, 5.8 cents less than one month ago and 78 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "And we are also in a pre- summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.