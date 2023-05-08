Firefighters Contain Palm Desert House Fire to Garage

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A house’s garage caught fire Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in the 72000 block of Greenbriar Lane, according to the Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the house, where flames were showing from the garage. The blaze was put out before spreading to the house. The department was expected remain on the scene for 30 to 60 minutes. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.