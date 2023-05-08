Forecasters Predict Mild, Warm Week in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Forecasters are predicting warm weather and a slight chance of showers this week in Riverside County. Temperatures were in the 80s in the Coachella Valley on Sunday, 72 in downtown Riverside, 71 in Hemet and 67 in Temecula. Monday’s temperatures will again be in the upper 80s for Palm Springs and Coachella, the upper 70s for downtown Riverside and Hemet, and 71 in Temecula, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, forecasters predict winds ranging from 25 to 30 mph in Coachella. The rest of the county can expect winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A slight chance of showers is predicted starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with temperatures expected to reach 83 in Coachella, 79 in Palm Springs, 68 in downtown Riverside, 65 in Hemet and 60 in Temecula, according to the NWS. Temperatures will begin to rise again as next weekend approaches with most of the county reaching 90 degrees and higher by Saturday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.