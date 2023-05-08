UPDATED: Man Gunned Down at Lake Elsinore Residence

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A man was fatally shot at a Lake Elsinore property, but the shooter was not immediately identified, authorities said Monday. The deadly attack occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 33100 block of Jamieson Street, just west of Grand Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben Ramirez said that patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a man down and found the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, at a residence suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Ramirez said detectives from the Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation. A possible motive was not disclosed, and there was no word on who the assailant may have been, or whether investigators were close to making an arrest Monday. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.