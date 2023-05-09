Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs Opens New Health and Wellness Center

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs recently hosted a kickoff event for their new Health and Wellness Center, aimed at focusing on the health and wellness of young people, mind, body, and spirit. The center is a joint project with the city of Palm Springs, with two main focuses: education and health for the youth. The organization completely renovated the building where the new Health and Wellness Center now sits, all done through a grant provided by the state. The result is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a wide range of activities and classes to promote the physical and mental well-being of young people in the community. "When we did the needs assessment about 2.5 years ago, it was clear to us that this was a need within our community," said a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs. "The center will offer a plethora of activities from yoga and Pilates classes to cooking classes, all to help support the youth." The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs has been a mainstay in the community for many years, providing a safe and positive environment for young people to learn and grow. The new Health and Wellness Center is an extension of this mission, offering young people a space to focus on their physical and mental health in a supportive and engaging environment. "As of now, the Health and Wellness Center is available to club members, but new members are seeing discounted rates as well as some fee waivers," the spokesperson added. "It’s really a combination and a wide range of different fun and creative activities to help them understand the importance of just being mentally well and making the right decisions in their lives." The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs’ new Health and Wellness Center is a much-needed resource for the community, offering young people the opportunity to focus on their health and wellness in a fun, engaging, and supportive environment. With a wide range of activities and classes available, the center is sure to be a hit with young people in the area and an asset to the community as a whole.