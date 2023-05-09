Ex-ICE Agent Who Raped Women Sentenced to Life in Prison

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was sentenced Monday to life in federal prison. John Jacob Olivas was convicted in December of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. During a hearing at U.S. District Court in Riverside Monday, Judge Jesus Bernal imposed the sentence sought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. "Olivas is a sexual predator, who willfully abused his power as a federal agent to torment his victims, causing them physical, emotional and psychological pain," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. "Those who abuse their power as public officials must be held accountable. "We hope the sentence imposed in this civil rights case eases the victims’ anguish and reminds would-be offenders that there is a stiff penalty for law enforcement officials who violate their vow to enforce and uphold the law." Olivas was indicted in 2018 following an investigation that began three years earlier. Olivas was an ICE agent from 2007 until his resignation in 2015, working most of that time in Homeland Security Investigations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to the indictment, Olivas assaulted and attempted to rape a woman in January 2012, telling her during the encounter that "the police would not be responsive" to any allegations she might make against him because of his status as a federal law enforcement officer. Olivas further claimed he was "`above a cop,’ `untouchable’ and `invisible’ to police due to his position as a federal agent," according to the prosecution. Olivas told the victim he could arrange for child welfare workers to take custody of her children if she tried to inform on him. Olivas raped a second woman in September 2012 and again in November of that year. The victim testified that "Olivas made it clear … that police would not respond to any report she might make about attacks by him, causing the victim to believe that he was `invincible’ to the criminal justice system," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. According to the witness, the then-lawman pointed his gun at her before attacking her. Olivas told the victim on both occasions that she would not gain anything by going to the police because they would believe whatever he told them and reject her claims. Prosecutors wrote in court documents that both women felt hopeless in the face of the defendant’s "violent, escalating, controlling, and intimidating behavior, which included his repeated brandishing of (Homeland Security) credentials and asserting that he was above the law." At the time of his arrest, FBI agents believed there might have been other women victimized by the defendant. But none but the two came forward. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.