Firefighters Battle Fast-Spreading 10 Acre Fire Along Route 95 in Blythe

BLYTHE (CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire quickly scorched about 10 acres Tuesday along Route 95 in Blythe. Fire crews responded at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday to the highway, about seven miles north of Interstate 10, to a report of a vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "The fire is currently 10 acres burning in heavy brush with a rapid rate of spread," fire officials said an hour after crews responded to the scene. Eight engines, two water tenders and one battalion chief were on the scene attempting to contain the flames, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.