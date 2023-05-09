Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Names Brandon Marley CEO

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Brandon Marley as its new CEO. As CEO of the GCVCC, Marley will oversee the Chamber’s operations and guide its strategic direction. This includes working closely with local business leaders and other stakeholders to advocate for policies that support economic growth and development in the Greater Coachella Valley region. Marley is no stranger to the challenges facing local businesses in the Coachella Valley. As the former Executive Director of the Indio Chamber of Commerce, he worked tirelessly to promote the interests of local businesses and help them thrive in a rapidly changing economic landscape. Under Marley’s leadership, the Indio Chamber of Commerce launched several new programs and initiatives designed to support local businesses. These included a series of networking events, educational workshops, and advocacy campaigns aimed at improving the business climate in the region. Now, as CEO of the GCVCC, Marley will have an even broader platform to advocate for policies that benefit the entire Coachella Valley region. This includes promoting economic development, improving infrastructure, and advocating for regulatory reforms that make it easier for businesses to operate in the area. Marley expressed his enthusiasm for the new role in a statement announcing his appointment. "I am honored to be selected as the CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce," he said. "I look forward to working closely with our members, partners, and other stakeholders to build a stronger, more vibrant Coachella Valley economy." Overall, the appointment of Brandon Marley as CEO of the GCVCC represents an exciting new chapter for the organization. With his proven leadership and advocacy track record, Marley is well-positioned to help local businesses and workers thrive in the years ahead.