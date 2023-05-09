New Restaurant Maleza Soft Opens in Drift Palm Springs

Palm Springs just got a new dining experience with Maleza, an all-day eatery that blends Baja tradition with Palm Springs ease. Maleza boasts an open-air dining and gathering space that works really well with guest parties both large and small. Patrons can gather over Drift wines, beers, and mezcal cocktails that are perfectly paired with the seasonal coastal fare. The menu offers a different style of Mexican cuisine that is rooted in Baja, and Chef Ysaac Ramirez is known for keeping the traditions of Baja alive while bringing it to Palm Springs brunch. The dinner service at Maleza is a family-style experience with shareable plates and an abundance of seafood. The food has already received high praise, with one diner raving about the amazing flavors and Chef Ysaac’s skill in the kitchen. The restaurant is a partnership between local Chef Ysaac Ramirez and Jorge Espindola and Cesar Pita of Roots and Roads, a San Jose del Cabo-based business. This exciting new restaurant opened about a month ago in the boutique hotel, Drift Palm Springs on South Indian Canyon Drive. Maleza is planning a grand opening on Saturday, May 13th, in collaboration with Drift Palm Springs. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website at Drift Palm Springs.